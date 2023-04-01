Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.