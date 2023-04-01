Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

