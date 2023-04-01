Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.39 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

