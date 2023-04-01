Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

