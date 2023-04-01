Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:UJUN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

