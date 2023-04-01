Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $273.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.