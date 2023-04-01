Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.