Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYE opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.