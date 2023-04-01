Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $204.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

