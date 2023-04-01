Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

