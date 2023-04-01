Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

