Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

