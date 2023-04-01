Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,324 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.64 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.