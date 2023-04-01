Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

