Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

