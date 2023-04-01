Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $737.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.99.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

