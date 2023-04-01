Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

