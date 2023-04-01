Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.