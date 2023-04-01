Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

