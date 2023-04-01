Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARB. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.08. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.