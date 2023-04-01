Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

