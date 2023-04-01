Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

