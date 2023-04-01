Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

