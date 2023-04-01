Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,109 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.