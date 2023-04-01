Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.