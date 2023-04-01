Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

