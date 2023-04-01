Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

(Get Rating)

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUNGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June (BATS:YJUN)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.