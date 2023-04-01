Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.