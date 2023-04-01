Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,434,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,245,000 after buying an additional 96,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

