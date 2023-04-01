Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,759,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
