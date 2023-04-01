Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

