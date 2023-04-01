Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636,456 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.27 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.