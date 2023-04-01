Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

