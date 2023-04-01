Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,710 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

