Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.51 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

