Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

