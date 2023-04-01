Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

DEO opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

