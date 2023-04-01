Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of C opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

