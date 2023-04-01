Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

