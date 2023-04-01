Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

