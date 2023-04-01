Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.16 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

