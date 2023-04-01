Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after buying an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,737,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 283,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

