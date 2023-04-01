Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.