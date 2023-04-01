Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.