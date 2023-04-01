Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 319,540 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

