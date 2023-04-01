TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.
RSG stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
