TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

RSG stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

