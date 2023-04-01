TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $120.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SNX opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

