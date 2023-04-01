Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TEF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

