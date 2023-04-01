TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Trading Down 1.2 %

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of TU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.