Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $154.90

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.90 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.83). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,605,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.17.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

