Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.62

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 65400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.